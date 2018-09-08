Pena (2-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in a win over the White Sox on Friday, striking out six and walking zero in seven innings.

The damage against Pena came on a solo home run by Avisail Garcia in the second inning and an RBI-single by Omar Narvaez in the fourth. The 28-year-old has now thrown three consecutive quality starts and has brought his ERA down from 5.23 over his last seven starts. Pena carries a 4.04 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 73:25 K:BB in 75.2 innings this season. Angels' starters Tyler Skaggs and Nick Tropeano may be returning to the rotation soon, which could impact Pena's situation, but he otherwise remains in line to take on the Rangers at home in his next start.