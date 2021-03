Pena (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pena received an initial diagnosis of right hamstring tightness when he exited his outing in Monday's game against the Reds, but the Angels will send him for further tests to get a clearer idea on the severity of his injury. If Pena is determined to have suffered a hamstring strain, he could have a tough time gaining clearance for Opening Day.