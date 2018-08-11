Angels' Felix Pena: Gives up three earned to A's
Pena threw 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Friday, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out four and walking none as the Angels eventually won 4-3.
Pena was shelled for seven earned in one-third of an inning against Seattle on July 29, but he's been able to limit the damage in his two outing since then, and he narrowly missed logging a quality start against the red-hot A's in this contest. He's still sporting a 4.95 ERA and 1.40 WHIP, however, so he remains a risky fantasy option despite the improved form.
