Angels' Felix Pena: Goes five strong innings
Pena gave up one run on four hits with no walks while striking out eight through five innings of relief work against the Yankees on Wednesday.
Entering the game after Cam Bedrosian tossed one inning as the opener, Pena dominated through five innings of work. In his first appearance with an opener, the 29-year-old induced 14 swinging-strikes including 13 on his slider. The right-hander has a 0-1 record with a 3.62 ERA through five appearances this season. Pena is lined up to work again during a three-game home series against the Blue Jays beginning April 30 as a long reliever or as a starter.
