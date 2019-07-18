Angels' Felix Pena: Hit hard in loss
Pena (7-3) was charged with the loss against the Astros on Wednesday, surrendering eight runs on nine hits and a walk while recording five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
Pena struggled against a tough Astros lineup, giving up three runs in the first inning on an RBI double to Alex Bregman and a two-run homer to Michael Brantley. He then allowed a two-run double to Jose Altuve in the second, surrendered another run on a wild pitch in the third, and was unable to finish the fifth inning after hitting Brantley with a pitch and surrendering a single to Robinson Chirinos. It was a rare outing in which the Angels did not use an opener ahead of Pena. The right-hander was coming off a dominant performance against the Mariners during which he threw seven no-hit innings to complete a combined no-hitter. Pena now owns a 4.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 91:28 K:BB over 20 appearances.
