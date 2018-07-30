Angels' Felix Pena: Lit up by Mariners
Pena was knocked out after just one-third of an inning against the Mariners on Sunday, giving up seven earned runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks in the Angels' eventual 8-5 defeat.
It was a disaster from the get-go for the right-hander, who was only able to record one out as the Mariners pounced on him for seven earned and chased him from the contest early. He had been on a decent run prior to this outing, as he hadn't given up more than three earned runs in any of his last six trips to the mound. However, he's struggled with efficiency and his 5.23 ERA and 1.53 WHIP are both uninspiring numbers and make him a risky fantasy stream even in favorable matchups.
