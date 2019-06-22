Pena will serve as the Angels' primary pitcher for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

As per usual, Pena is slated to cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen for the Angels while working behind opener Noe Ramirez, who draws his second "start" of the season. Over three outings in June, Pena has been lit up for 13 runs on 20 hits and six walks over 11.1 innings.