The Angels list Pena as a member of the bullpen on their season-opening 30-man roster.

Meanwhile, Patrick Sandoval is listed as a member of the rotation, essentially confirming that he beat out Pena for the sixth and final starting role. Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Pena and Noe Ramirez are expected to work as the Angels' primary multi-inning long relievers in 2020.