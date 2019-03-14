Pena struck out five and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings Wednesday in the Angels' 9-3 exhibition loss to the Padres.

Pena entered the spring as a competitor for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, but Jaime Barria was always viewed as the heavy frontrunner for that role. Barria remains in line for a starting gig, but Pena's hopes for winning a rotation spot are still alive with Andrew Heaney (elbow) currently shut down and likely to open the campaign on the injured list. Along with Pena, Dillon Peters is in the mix to replace Heaney, but Pena's respectable numbers across 19 outings (17 starts) with the Angels in 2018 probably give him the edge. It may take a complete collapse over his final two starts of the spring for Pena to lose out to Peters.