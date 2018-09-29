Pena won't start Sunday's season finale against the Athletics due to workload concerns, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pena was lined up for a two-start week after taking the hill Monday and tossing seven quality frames against the Rangers, but that outing will go down as his final appearance of 2018. Between Triple-A Salt and the big club this season, the 28-year-old having accumulated 126 innings, an increase of more than 50 innings from the workload he handled in 2017. Due to an open date in the schedule Thursday, Matt Shoemaker will be available to make the start for Pena on Sunday on his normal four days' rest. Though Pena will miss out on another opportunity to impress, the 4.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 85:28 K:BB he delivered across 92.2 innings with the Angels this season should put him in the thick of contention for a rotation spot next spring.