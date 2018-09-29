Angels' Felix Pena: Misses out on second start
Pena won't start Sunday's season finale against the Athletics due to workload concerns, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Pena was lined up for a two-start week after taking the hill Monday and tossing seven quality frames against the Rangers, but that outing will go down as his final appearance of 2018. Between Triple-A Salt and the big club this season, the 28-year-old having accumulated 126 innings, an increase of more than 50 innings from the workload he handled in 2017. Due to an open date in the schedule Thursday, Matt Shoemaker will be available to make the start for Pena on Sunday on his normal four days' rest. Though Pena will miss out on another opportunity to impress, the 4.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 85:28 K:BB he delivered across 92.2 innings with the Angels this season should put him in the thick of contention for a rotation spot next spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....