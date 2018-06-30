Angels' Felix Pena: Nabs first win of 2018 on Friday
Pena (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 7-1 victory over the Orioles, giving up five hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out five.
The right-hander still isn't being allowed to go too deep into games, throwing 47 of 76 pitches for strikes, but Pena has otherwise been a godsend for an injury-depleted Angels rotation, putting together a 2.51 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB through three starts and 14.1 innings. With Garrett Richards (hamstring) set to come off the disabled list within the next week or so, the date of Pena's next start remains up in the air, but he's pitched well enough to keep his spot for now.
