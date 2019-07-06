Pena (6-2) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over four innings of relief while striking out five in a 5-4 victory over the Astros.

Entering the game after Noe Ramirez gave the Angels a scoreless first inning as the opener, Pena threw 38 of 61 pitches for strikes and benefited from a four-homer barrage by his offense. The right-hander will take a 4.72 ERA and 80:26 K:BB through 74.1 innings into the All-Star break.