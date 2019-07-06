Angels' Felix Pena: Nabs sixth win
Pena (6-2) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over four innings of relief while striking out five in a 5-4 victory over the Astros.
Entering the game after Noe Ramirez gave the Angels a scoreless first inning as the opener, Pena threw 38 of 61 pitches for strikes and benefited from a four-homer barrage by his offense. The right-hander will take a 4.72 ERA and 80:26 K:BB through 74.1 innings into the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...