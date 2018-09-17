Pena is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Athletics, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pena had been in line to start the series opener Tuesday, but he'll be pushed back a day as the Angels usher Tyler Skaggs (oblique) back into the rotation. Given that he's already amassed 115 frames between the majors and Triple-A Salt Lake this season -- an increase of more than 40 innings from 2017 -- the extra day of rest should only help Pena. The 28-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for an Angels pitching staff hit hard by injuries, delivering a 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 across 17 appearances (15 starts).