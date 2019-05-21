Angels' Felix Pena: No-decision as primary pitcher
Pena acted as the primary pitcher Monday, giving up one run on four hits over five innings with three strikeouts and a walk in a 3-1 defeat for the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.
Taylor Cole threw one inning as the opener before making way for Pena, who pitched well over the next five innings, only giving up the one earned run. The role seems to be suiting Pena well, as he's done this in five straight appearances and given up seven earned runs in 21.1 innings over that time. For the season, he's sporting a 3.30 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and a 40:9 K:BB over 43.2 innings, so the Angels will likely keep using him in this role as long as it keeps working.
