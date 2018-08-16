Pena allowed one unearned run on two hits and four walks while striking out seven over six innings in Wednesday's win over the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Pena was sharp in this one, firing a first-pitch strike to 17 of 23 batters and inducing 14 swings and misses. Command continues to be something of an issue for the 28-year-old, as he's walked three or more batters four times in the last six outings and sits at 3.8 BB/9 on the season. He's gotten off to a solid start in August, however, allowing five runs over 17 innings (2.65 ERA) with 12 punchouts. Next up is an interleague matchup Tuesday in Arizona.