Pena is not starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays, though he is still scheduled to pitch, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pena will follow opener Luke Bard and should still cover the bulk of innings Wednesday. Through five appearances (four starts) this season, the right-hander owns a 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 22.1 innings.