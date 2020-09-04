Pena earned the save against San Diego on Thursday, pitching one perfect inning and registering one strikeout.

Pena has been perhaps the most effective Angels reliever this season, and he was rewarded with a save opportunity in a two-run game. The right-hander proved up to the challenge, needing only nine pitches (six strikes) to retired the Padres in order. It is unclear if regular closer Ty Buttrey was unavailable due to usage Thursday -- he pitched three of the previous four days and took the loss while giving up three runs and throwing 15 pitches Wednesday -- but there is certainly a chance that Pena will receive more save opportunities moving forward. In 19.1 innings this season, he has notched a 1.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB.