Pena is in line to make his next appearance Friday against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Following Tyler Skaggs' tragic passing Monday, the Angels added Jaime Barria to the rotation for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, resulting in the team's other starters being pushed back a day in the schedule. Pena, who had initially been in line to start Thursday's series finale in Texas, will instead take the hill for the Angels' first game of the weekend. As per usual, Pena is expected to work out of the bullpen as a bulk reliever, though the Angels have yet to specify whom they will turn to as an opener.