Angels' Felix Pena: Optioned to Triple-A
Pena was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Pena split time in 2017 between Triple-A and the big leagues, posting an ugly 5.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 34.1 innings of relief with the Cubs. He'll need to make an impression at Triple-A to get called up later this summer.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...