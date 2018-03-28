Pena was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Pena split time in 2017 between Triple-A and the big leagues, posting an ugly 5.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 34.1 innings of relief with the Cubs. He'll need to make an impression at Triple-A to get called up later this summer.

