Pena was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined 2-to-4 weeks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old exited Monday's spring game due to the injury and underwent an MRI on Tuesday. Opening Day is just over two weeks away, so Pena likely be unavailable for the start of the season and could land on the injured list. However, the right-hander shouldn't missed too much time if he can avoid any setbacks during his recovery.