Angels' Felix Pena: Picks up win
Pena (1-1) gave up three runs on four hits with no walks while striking out five through 4.1 innings of relief work to record the win against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Entering the game after Luke Bard tossed a scoreless inning as the opener, Pena only lasted 4.1 innings but did enough to give the Angels a chance to give him his first win of the season. The 29-year-old has not been pitching deep into games, not making it over five innings in any appearance, but he has been effective after an opener in his last two outings. He has a 1-1 record with a 4.05 ERA through six appearances this season. Pena is currently scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Tigers, but it's unclear if that will be as a starter or in relief.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...