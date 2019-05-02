Pena (1-1) gave up three runs on four hits with no walks while striking out five through 4.1 innings of relief work to record the win against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Entering the game after Luke Bard tossed a scoreless inning as the opener, Pena only lasted 4.1 innings but did enough to give the Angels a chance to give him his first win of the season. The 29-year-old has not been pitching deep into games, not making it over five innings in any appearance, but he has been effective after an opener in his last two outings. He has a 1-1 record with a 4.05 ERA through six appearances this season. Pena is currently scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Tigers, but it's unclear if that will be as a starter or in relief.