Pena (hamstring) played catch from 90 feet Friday but is still expected to be out past Opening Day, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pena exited a game March 15 after suffering a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, further hindering an Angels bullpen that is already beset by injuries. Though he is back to playing catch, the right-hander isn't likely to be ready to return by the start of the campaign.