Angels manager Joe Maddon indicated Thursday that he prefers Pena to come out of the bullpen, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Pena started 24 games for the Angels over the previous two campaigns, but he has been used exclusively out of the bullpen thus far in 2020. Matt Andriese was recently moved out of the rotation, but Patrick Sandoval was chosen to take his spot, supporting the notion that Pena isn't likely to become a starter again in the near future. The right-hander has fared well in relief this season, allowing only one earned run on six hits while compiling a 9:1 K:BB in four appearances covering 6.1 innings.