Pena will be the primary pitcher after opener Cam Bedrosian exits the game Wednesday against the Yankees, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Angels used an opener Sunday against the Mariners and brought the primary pitcher Jamie Barria in after the first inning, so Pena will most likely be deployed in the same manner. Pena is yet to pitch more than five innings in an outing, so Los Angeles may use an opener for him in future starts. This should limit his exposure to the top of the Yankees lineup.