Pena was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He'll take the spot of Akeel Morris, who was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding move after covering 2.1 innings in relief for the Angels during Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Athletics. Pena will likely be in store for low-leverage work during his stay with the Angels after posting a 5.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 34.1 innings in multiple stints for the Cubs in 2017.