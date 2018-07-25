Pena (1-1) got the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings against the White Sox.

Control was a bit of an issue for Pena, as he walked in a run in the third inning and issued three free passes for the second straight start. Even still, the 28-year-old was able to work six full innings for the first time all season to qualify for his first career quality start. The 84 pitches he threw Tuesday night were also a season-high so it's unlikely he'll be able to work deep into games with any regularity, but even without length, Pena has proven to be a reliable option when called upon. He'll take a 3.34 ERA and 9.5 K/9 into Sunday's tilt against the Mariners.