Angels' Felix Pena: Rejoins rotation Thursday
Pena will either start or be used as a primary pitcher in Thursday's game against the Mariners.
The 29-year-old has been a fixture in the rotation for the majority of the season, but manager Brad Ausmus used Pena in as a more traditional reliever in his most recent appearance Sunday against the Rangers. Pena only tossed 21 pitches while striking out three of the four batters he faced, so it's not expected that he'll face any significant restrictions while he returns to the mound on three days' rest. Pena has made four starts and five appearances as a primary pitcher this season, but he should be in store for a similar innings count regardless of how he's deployed Thursday.
