Pena has yet to be told whether he will open the season in the rotation or the bullpen, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pena has been stretching out as a starter and recently declared himself fully healthy, so he is a candidate to take on a starting role until Julio Teheran (not injury related) is ready to rejoin the rotation. Pena tossed two innings in an exhibition start against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out a pair.