Pena allowed one hit and had zero strikeouts and zero walks during a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Wednesday against the Padres.

The 30-year-old entered after Mike Mayers gave up a leadoff single and surrendered a single to the first batter he faced, but he retired the next three hitters with little fanfare. Pena has five holds and has converted two of five save chances with a 3.71 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB across 26.2 innings.