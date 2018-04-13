Angels' Felix Pena: Sent back to Salt Lake
Pena was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Friday's game.
In a corresponding move, the club activated Andrew Heaney (elbow) from the 10-day DL ahead of his start against Kansas City on Friday. Pena appeared in just one game after being promoted to the big leagues last weekend, and allowed one run off two hits during an inning of action versus Oakland on Sunday.
