Angels' Felix Pena: Set for bulk role Monday
The Angels plan to use Pena as the primary pitcher Monday against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
It will be the sixth straight appearance as a primary pitcher for Pena, and he has impressed so far in that role with a 2.73 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 26:2 K:BB over 26.1 innings. The Angels have yet to announce who will serve as the opener for Monday's game.
More News
-
Angels' Felix Pena: No-decision as primary pitcher•
-
Angels' Felix Pena: Will work as primary pitcher again•
-
Angels' Felix Pena: Solid outing as primary pitcher•
-
Angels' Felix Pena: Working again as primary pitcher•
-
Angels' Felix Pena: Sparkles in seven innings•
-
Angels' Felix Pena: Working as primary pitcher Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...