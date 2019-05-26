The Angels plan to use Pena as the primary pitcher Monday against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It will be the sixth straight appearance as a primary pitcher for Pena, and he has impressed so far in that role with a 2.73 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 26:2 K:BB over 26.1 innings. The Angels have yet to announce who will serve as the opener for Monday's game.