Angels' Felix Pena: Sharp in victory
Pena (3-4) picked up the win after firing six scoreless innings with one walk and three strikeouts against the Rangers on Wednesday.
Pena made quick work of the Rangers, needing just 77 pitches (48 strikes) to complete six frames. The 28-year-old has now fired five quality starts over his last six appearances, posting a 3.53 ERA and 8.3 K/9 since joining the rotation June 19. Pena will continue his extended audition for a 2019 starting job in a tough matchup on the road against the Athletics next Wednesday.
