Angels' Felix Pena: Shifts to IL
The Angels placed Pena (knee) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rotation mate Griffin Canning (undisclosed) was also placed on the 10-day IL, currently leaving the Angels with a three-man rotation. Patrick Sandoval will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill Canning's next turn Monday in Cincinnati, but the Angels have yet to announce a replacement in the rotation for Pena, who sprained his right knee early in his outing Saturday against the Indians. Pena was scheduled to undergo an MRI after his departure, but the Angels haven't revealed the results of those tests, making it uncertain how long he'll be on the shelf.
