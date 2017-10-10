Pena was traded by the Cubs to the Angels on Monday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pena split time in 2017 between Triple A and the big leagues, posting an ugly 5.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 34.1 innings of relief with the Cubs. He'll compete for a spot in the Angels' bullpen come March.