Angels' Felix Pena: Shipped to Angels
Pena was traded by the Cubs to the Angels on Monday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Pena split time in 2017 between Triple A and the big leagues, posting an ugly 5.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 34.1 innings of relief with the Cubs. He'll compete for a spot in the Angels' bullpen come March.
