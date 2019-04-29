Pena is lined up to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pena drew starts in his first four appearances of 2019, but the Angels experimented with him as the primary pitcher behind an opener in his most recent turn April 24 versus the Yankees. Though he fared well in that capacity -- he gave up two runs (one earned) and struck out eight over five innings -- Pena appears set to work in a more traditional starting role the next time he takes the hill. The Angels had made Pena available out of the bullpen for their series in Kansas City over the weekend, but he ultimately wasn't used and therefore shouldn't face any restrictions with his pitch count Wednesday.