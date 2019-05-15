Pena didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Twins, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings of relief while striking out three.

Entering the game in the second inning as the primary pitcher for the Angels, Pena threw 42 of 64 pitches for strikes before exiting. He's lasted at least five innings in four of his last five outings, posting a 3.42 ERA and sharp 25:3 K:BB over 26.1 innings during that stretch, but he's also struggled to keep the ball in the yard (1.71 HR/9). Pena will try to get back in the win column the next time he takes the mound Monday, at home in a rematch against Minnesota.