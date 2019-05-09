Angels' Felix Pena: Sparkles in seven innings
Pena (2-1) pitched seven shutout innings of relief, allowing only two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in a victory against the Tigers on Thursday.
While his work technically came in relief, the plan all along was for the Angels to bring in Pena after an opener. He pitched so well behind terrific run support that Pena covered the seven middle frames of the game. This was his best and, by far, his longest outing of the year. Pena is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 33.2 innings this year.
