Pena will start Wednesday's game against the Astros without an opener, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Astros' lineup is so deep that he would still be facing a murderers' row if he came in to start the second inning. Additionally, Pena is coming off his best outing in two months, contributing to the combined no hitter last week against the Mariners. He gave up two runs while striking out five in four innings the last time he faced Houston.