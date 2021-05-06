Angels manager Joe Maddon stated again Wednesday that Pena (hamstring) is physically ready to return, but the team is still trying to figure out how to work him onto the active roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Based on previous reports, it appears that Pena has been ready to return for weeks, though he remains stashed on the 10-day injured list. His continued absence is a bit surprising considering that the right-hander's 4.05 ERA last season is considerably better than the team's bottom-10 4.55 bullpen ERA thus far in 2021. The expectation is that Pena will join the big-league squad in the relatively near future.