Pena allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Orioles. He struck out five.

Pena allowed one run while limiting baserunners over the first four innings, but a walk, his own error and a pair of hits led to three unearned runs in the fifth. He labored through his final inning and didn't come back out for the sixth, watching as the bullpen held on over the final four frames. Pena lasted just 3.2 innings in his previous start, so while he didn't finish the way he wanted to in this one, it was good to see him pitch deeper into the game. He will take a 4.66 ERA into his next appearance on the road against Cleveland.