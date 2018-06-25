Pena didn't factor into the decision against the Blue Jays on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one as the Angels lost 7-6.

Pena gave up three runs in the second inning, but he was clean over his five innings of work aside from that. He would ultimately have to settle for the no-decision, however, as Toronto eventually got a one-run victory. Pena has done a decent job holding down the fort with Garrett Richards on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, with four earned runs and a 12:4 K:BB over his two spot starts. Richards doesn't have an exact return date yet, but once he does get back, there might not be a spot in the rotation for Pena to try and build on his pair of respectable fill-in outings.