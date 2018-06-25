Angels' Felix Pena: Strikes out six in no-decision
Pena didn't factor into the decision against the Blue Jays on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one as the Angels lost 7-6.
Pena gave up three runs in the second inning, but he was clean over his five innings of work aside from that. He would ultimately have to settle for the no-decision, however, as Toronto eventually got a one-run victory. Pena has done a decent job holding down the fort with Garrett Richards on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, with four earned runs and a 12:4 K:BB over his two spot starts. Richards doesn't have an exact return date yet, but once he does get back, there might not be a spot in the rotation for Pena to try and build on his pair of respectable fill-in outings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...