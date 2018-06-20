Pena struck out six and walked three in four innings Tuesday against Arizona, allowing one run on two hits in a no-decision.

Pena's only run allowed came on an RBI groundout by David Peralta in the first. Aside from the three walks, he was effective and efficient, leaving the game after throwing 74 pitches (48 for strikes). This was Pena's first start and third appearance this year, and he's allowed a combined four runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. Starter Garrett Richards is expected to return to the rotation soon, which will shape how spot-starters like Pena are used going forward.