Angels' Felix Pena: Strikes out six in no-decision
Pena struck out six and walked three in four innings Tuesday against Arizona, allowing one run on two hits in a no-decision.
Pena's only run allowed came on an RBI groundout by David Peralta in the first. Aside from the three walks, he was effective and efficient, leaving the game after throwing 74 pitches (48 for strikes). This was Pena's first start and third appearance this year, and he's allowed a combined four runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. Starter Garrett Richards is expected to return to the rotation soon, which will shape how spot-starters like Pena are used going forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas