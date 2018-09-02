Pena didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Astros, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits over seven innings while striking out three.

The right-hander appeared headed for his second win of the season before Cam Bedrosian, Hansel Robles and some shoddy defense by the Angels combined to cough up five runs in the eighth inning. Shohei Ohtani (elbow) and Matt Shoemaker (forearm) appear set to rejoin the Angels' rotation over the next few days, but Pena's 3.25 ERA and 32:11 K:BB in 36 innings over six starts since the beginning of August should keep him in the mix for now. He'll next take the mound Friday on the road against the White Sox.