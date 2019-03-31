Pena (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits, striking out three and walking one, over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Athletics on Saturday.

The 29-year-old had a perfect first two innings, but then he struggled in the next two frames and couldn't get out of the fourth. Pena never posted a start shorter than 4.0 innings last year. He went 3-5 with a 4.18 ERA in 19 appearances, 17 of which were starts during 2018.