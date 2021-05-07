Pena pitched two-thirds of an inning against Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one.

Pena spent the first five weeks of the season on the injured list before he was added to the active roster prior to Thursday's game. His first appearance of the campaign did not go well, as the right-hander allowed a walk, a double and a pair of singles while also throwing a wild pitch. Pena should get further opportunities to shake the rust as part of an Angels bullpen that has mostly struggled this season.