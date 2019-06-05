Pena will be used as a bulk reliever Wednesday against the A's.

Cam Bedrosian is scheduled to serve as the opener in front of Pena, who figures to cover the majority of innings Wednesday. The right-hander, who has bounced between starting and working as a bulk reliever, owns a 3.42 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 51:13 K:BB in 50 innings this season.