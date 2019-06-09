Pena will serve as the primary pitcher Tuesday versus the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pena will continue to follow an opener and hopes for a rebound performance after giving up seven runs to the A's on Wednesday. Overall the 29-year-old has a 4.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB over 51.2 innings this season.