Pena is scheduled to get the nod for Tuesday's matchup against Arizona, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pena was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, and he's slated to make his first start of the season after making two disastrous appearances earlier in the year. He sits with a 10.13 ERA and 1.88 WHIP with two strikeouts across 2.2 innings at the major-league level in 2018.