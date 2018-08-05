Angels' Felix Pena: Takes loss Saturday
Pena (1-3) allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one across 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Indians.
Pena limited the Indians through five innings but allowed a solo home run, double and single to the first three batters he faced in the sixth inning. It was a nice rebound effort for him as he allowed seven earned runs in just 0.1 innings on July 29, though he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his seven other starts. He has a 4.1 BB/9 but has done a decent job of limiting the longball (1.2 HR/9) across 38 innings.
