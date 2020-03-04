Pena (knee) is unlikely to be ready by Opening Day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pena is working his way back from surgery to repair a torn ACL back in August. Reports from the start of camp suggested he'd be ready by Opening Day, but the news has gradually gotten less optimistic, first saying he'd be ready but only as a reliever and now saying that he's unlikely to be ready at all. Still, manager Joe Maddon doesn't expect the righty to spend too much time on the injured list to open the season. Once healthy, Pena should compete for opportunities at the back of the Angels' rotation.